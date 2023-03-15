Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te registers for DPP presidential primary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) showed up at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters on Wednesday (March 15) to sign up for the party's presidential primary election.

Lai, who also serves as DPP chairman, registered in the company of former Pingtung Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安). Afterward, Lai delivered a speech calling for support to allow him to lead the country to be the world's "MVP."

"I came with the determination and am hoping to win the votes of the Taiwanese people to allow me to lead a team to fortify state infrastructure, upgrade the economy, and improve public welfare."

"In the face of China's carrot-and-stick approach, the people of Taiwan should team up to become the most valuable player among the world's democracies."

Lai has recently received public support from both current Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and former Premier Su Tsen-chang (蘇貞昌). Amid speculation that Chen would also enter the primary, he made it clear during a legislative interpellation on Tuesday (March 14) that he would not join the race.

Registration for the DPP's presidential primary began on Monday morning (March 13) and ends Friday afternoon (March 17). The registration fee is NT$4 million (US$120,000) with a refundable polling fee of NT$1 million (US$30,000), putting the total bill for primary hopefuls at NT$5 million (US$150,000).