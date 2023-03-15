All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 65 50 10 5 105 245 142 27-3-3 23-7-2 12-5-3 Toronto 66 40 18 8 88 226 179 24-7-4 16-11-4 9-6-2 Tampa Bay 68 40 22 6 86 237 207 24-6-5 16-16-1 10-8-1 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 19-10-4 14-17-3 11-4-2 Buffalo 66 33 28 5 71 242 239 13-18-3 20-10-2 10-10-1 Ottawa 66 33 29 4 70 207 212 19-12-2 14-17-2 12-6-0 Detroit 66 30 27 9 69 199 217 17-12-4 13-15-5 7-12-2 Montreal 68 27 35 6 60 190 248 14-17-3 13-18-3 4-12-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 66 44 14 8 96 222 168 24-8-2 20-6-6 16-5-1 New Jersey 67 44 17 6 94 236 181 19-13-2 25-4-4 14-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 67 38 19 10 86 222 189 18-11-4 20-8-6 9-7-2 Pittsburgh 67 34 23 10 78 221 216 19-10-5 15-13-5 8-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 20-12-3 14-14-5 13-6-1 Washington 68 32 29 7 71 211 205 15-13-4 17-16-3 11-7-2 Philadelphia 67 24 32 11 59 172 222 12-16-4 12-16-7 6-11-5 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244 13-20-2 7-18-5 4-12-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 67 37 17 13 87 234 180 17-9-8 20-8-5 13-3-4 Minnesota 67 38 21 8 84 195 178 21-10-3 17-11-5 11-7-1 Colorado 65 37 22 6 80 214 185 18-11-5 19-11-1 13-5-1 Winnipeg 68 38 27 3 79 213 194 21-11-2 17-16-1 14-6-0 Nashville 64 33 24 7 73 186 189 16-11-3 17-13-4 7-9-3 St. Louis 66 29 32 5 63 205 242 14-15-4 15-17-1 7-11-1 Arizona 67 24 32 11 59 188 237 17-11-3 7-21-8 8-8-5 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 13-18-3 9-20-3 5-13-1 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 68 42 20 6 90 222 188 21-13-1 21-7-5 8-7-2 Los Angeles 67 38 20 9 85 228 221 20-9-3 18-11-6 10-4-2 Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216 16-14-4 21-9-3 10-7-2 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 16-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0 Calgary 67 30 24 13 73 209 205 16-14-3 14-10-10 9-4-3 Vancouver 65 28 32 5 61 222 253 15-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0 Anaheim 67 22 35 10 54 172 271 11-16-3 11-19-7 7-9-2 San Jose 67 19 36 12 50 193 257 6-19-8 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Winnipeg 3

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 3

Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 3

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.