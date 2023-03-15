All Times EDTEASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 47 22 .681 — Philadelphia 45 22 .672 1 Brooklyn 39 29 .574 7½ New York 40 30 .571 7½ Toronto 33 36 .478 14 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 37 33 .529 — Atlanta 34 35 .493 2½ Washington 32 37 .464 4½ Orlando 28 40 .412 8 Charlotte 22 49 .310 15½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 19 .721 — Cleveland 44 27 .620 6½ Chicago 31 36 .463 17½ Indiana 31 38 .449 18½ Detroit 16 54 .229 34 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 41 26 .612 — Dallas 34 35 .493 8 New Orleans 33 35 .485 8½ San Antonio 17 50 .254 24 Houston 16 52 .235 25½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 46 23 .667 — Minnesota 35 34 .507 11 Oklahoma City 33 35 .485 12½ Utah 33 36 .478 13 Portland 31 37 .456 14½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Sacramento 40 27 .597 — Phoenix 37 31 .544 3½ Golden State 36 33 .522 5 L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 5 L.A. Lakers 33 35 .485 7½
___Monday's Games
Detroit 117, Indiana 97
Minnesota 136, Atlanta 115
Memphis 104, Dallas 88
Miami 119, Utah 115
Houston 111, Boston 109
Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 124
Golden State 123, Phoenix 112Tuesday's Games
Washington 117, Detroit 97
Cleveland 120, Charlotte 104
Toronto 125, Denver 110
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.Thursday's Games
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 10 p.m.Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.