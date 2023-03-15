Honduras set to switch ties from Taiwan to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced on Tuesday (March 14) that she will establish diplomatic relations with China.

Castro revealed in a tweet that she instructed Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to oversee the process of forming official ties with Beijing. She justified her decision as being “a sign of my determination to fulfill the government plan and expand borders.”

Castro had pledged to recognize Beijing during her presidential campaign but seemingly backtracked once she took office.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Xie Feng (謝峰) met with Reina in January when the two both attended Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s inauguration. The two ministers reportedly discussed potential cooperation on the Patuca II hydropower project in Honduras.

However, Reina later stressed that the conversation with Xie "was a purely commercial issue, we maintain the relationship with Taiwan.”

Honduras' sudden decision will leave Taiwan with only 13 remaining diplomatic allies. Over the past decade, Taiwan has slowly lost multiple Central American allies to China, including Costa Rica in 2007, Panama in 2017, Dominican Republic and El Salvador in 2018, and Nicaragua in 2021.