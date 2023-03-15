Dachser acquisition in Australia and New Zealand

The takeover of air and sea freight forwarder ACA International adds six locations Down Under to the company’s own Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) network

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 March 2023ACA International employs 56 people and generated revenue of around EUR 75 million in 2021. The air and sea freight forwarding company was founded in 1982 and is privately owned. ACA International provides its customers in Australia and New Zealand with integrated international transportation services. The company puts a strong focus on quality, expertise, innovation, and collaboration, for which it uses the latest information technologies.Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company has two additional offices in Sydney and Brisbane. In New Zealand, ACA International has offices in Auckland, Wellington, and Hamilton. The company has an additional branch office in Kansas City, USA. ACA International is also present in the Greater China region. However, these Chinese locations are not part of the acquisition; Dachser has been serving its customers in China from its own locations since 2003.For the past 14 years, ACA International has been led by experienced air and sea freight logistics specialist Adam Cruttenden, Glenn Hall, Mark Weeks and Hervey Graham. Leading Dachser Oceania into the future, Adam Cruttenden will be taking on the role of Managing Director ASL Oceania. "This acquisition lets Dachser Air & Sea Logistics continue on its growth trajectory and, by adding Australia and New Zealand, fills a gap in the global network of our own locations," says Edoardo Podestà, COO ASL and Managing Director ASL APAC. "That means we can offer our customers seamless access to dynamic economic markets that boast attractive local conditions and significant levels of investment."Hashtag: #Dachser

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company's range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.



Thanks to some 31,800 employees at 376 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in 2021. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.6 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries.



In Asia Pacific, Dachser has operations in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas with its Regional Head Office located in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit dachser.hk

