BNP Paribas Open Results

Tuesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Spain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles Round of 16

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.