Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multiyear contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multiyear contract on Tuesday, filling their open roster spot as they near clinching a playoff berth.

Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on March 3. Rather than give him a second 10-day deal, the team opted to sign him for three years, two guaranteed.

The 6-foot-4 Merrill has only appeared in one game for Cleveland after playing in 34 for the G League Charge and averaging 16.4 points. He scored a season-high 32 while making 10 of 14 3-pointers against Greensboro on Feb. 22.

Cleveland is intrigued by Merrill’s potential and the team views him as a player who can improve the Cavs’ outside shooting. Merrill has made 39% of his 3-pointers in 37 career games with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Memphis.

The Cavs, who have a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, will face Charlotte on Tuesday night without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (sprained finger) or center Jarrett Allen (bruised eye).

Merrill, 26, was drafted by New Orleans in the second round in 2020 following a four-year career at Utah State.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports