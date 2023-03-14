All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 58 34 14 8 2 78 173 160 Hershey 57 34 16 5 2 75 168 148 Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176 Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165 Lehigh Valley 59 31 22 3 3 68 181 177 Bridgeport 58 27 23 7 1 62 186 195 Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 173 185 WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176 Utica 58 29 21 6 2 66 176 174 Syracuse 56 28 20 5 3 64 196 180 Rochester 56 27 24 4 1 59 186 192 Laval 58 24 24 7 3 58 205 211 Belleville 59 25 27 6 1 57 188 214 Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 57 31 16 7 3 72 207 167 Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164 Manitoba 57 31 19 4 3 69 177 175 Iowa 59 28 22 5 4 65 175 177 Rockford 58 27 22 5 4 63 176 190 Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193 Grand Rapids 58 24 27 4 3 55 163 211 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152 Coachella Valley 55 38 11 4 2 82 203 147 Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179 Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157 Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168 Bakersfield 57 27 26 2 2 58 174 181 Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196 San Jose 57 24 28 1 4 53 160 193 Henderson 59 22 32 0 5 49 157 174 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.