First Phosphate Receives Report from Queen's University Pufahl Research Group Suggesting that the Lac à l'Orignal Deposit is a Unique and Highly Probable ESG-Compliant Source of North American Phosphate for the LFP Battery Industry

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - 14 March 2023 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final research report from Queen's University Pufahl Research Group completed by Dr. Sandeep Banerjee, Postdoctoral Researcher and dated March 13, 2023:



The report is titled: "Characterization of First Phosphate's Lac à l'Orignal Phosphate Deposit, Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite (LSJA) Complex, Quebec, Canada: Implications for Supplying Lithium Ferro (Iron) Phosphate (LFP) Batteries" (the "Report") and is available on the Company's website at: https://firstphosphate.com/partners/#queens



"Collectively, the attributes indicate that First Phosphate's Lac à l'Orignal deposit is a source of North American phosphorus for the LFP battery industry that has a high probability of being ESG-compliant," attests Dr. Peir Pufahl, Co-Director, Queen's University Facility for Isotope Research. Report conclusions follow below:





The host-rock of First Phosphate's Lac à l'Orignal deposit is a gabbronorite composed of plagioclase, orthopyroxene, clinopyroxene, biotite, fluorapatite, ilmenite, and magnetite. Fluorapatite is the primary mineralization and ilmenite and magnetite are potentially important secondary commodities for the production of titanium oxide and iron.

The P 2 O 5 concentration of apatite using in situ analytical methods is 41.7 ±0.26 wt.%, which is just slightly higher than values (40.5-41.2 wt.%) obtained by whole-rock analyses of the apatite concentrate produced by SGS Canada Inc.

The Lac à l'Orignal deposit is a promising viable source of P for the LFP battery market. P 2 O 5 and CaO concentrations and CaO/P 2 O 5 ratios are better than required for phosphoric acid production. Halogen concentrations are variable with F below concerning levels, whereas Cl contents are slightly higher than ideal values. Cl concentrations could be managed by mixing mineralization with different Cl contents. Advanced methods for the reduction of Cl should also be explored.

Other elements, such as Si, Fe, Al, Mg, As, Cd, U, and Th of the apatite concentrate are below deleterious threshold concentrations. During phosphoric acid production from beneficiated apatite concentrate, these low trace element concentrations may produce phosphogypsum that could be recycled into plaster and wallboard.

The low abundance of sulfide gangue minerals suggests that the environmental risks of acid mine drainage from tailings would be minimal. Such low concentrations of deleterious trace elements and sulfide minerals make the Lac à l'Orignal deposit an attractive and highly probable ESG-compliant source of North American P for the LFP battery industry.

Paragenetic relationships indicate that apatite precipitated throughout the crystallization history of the magma. However, the highest quality phosphatic mineralization is interpreted to have formed as apatite-magnetite-ilmenite cumulate layers that precipitated early to mid-way through the fractional crystallization process.

Further research should focus on the detailed characterization of other First Phosphate properties. The complexity of the LSJA Complex necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the mineralogy and geochemistry of these areas as a counterpoint to the Lac à l'Orignal region. Such a comparison will provide important new information required to fully assess the distribution of high-grade mineralized zones.

"Advanced mineralogical data is essential for making decisions regarding site feasibility and how to cost effectively extract clean phosphate under strict Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") guidelines, with the lowest possible carbon footprint," said Peter Kent, President of First Phosphate Corp. "This partnership has provided First Phosphate with a competitive edge by laying the foundation for developing proprietary and advanced methods of phosphate production for the LFP battery industry. Ultimately, we want to leverage our high-purity phosphate Mineral Resource to help Quebec and Canada become a leader in the electric vehicle industry, and advance on our national climate change goals.""Most of the estimated world phosphate reserves are from sedimentary rocks (~95%) that generally contain high concentrations of deleterious trace elements. Consequently, they are less desirable for LFP battery production than phosphorus hosted in igneous rocks. Only a small portion of phosphate (~5%), however, is mined from igneous rocks, most of which is hosted in carbonatite. The Lac à l'Orignal phosphate deposit is unique because it occurs in anorthosite. Anorthosite is an igneous rock that is a new and sought-after source of phosphate for the North American LFP market. Collaborative research with the Pufahl Research Group at Queen's University shows that anorthosite may be ideal for producing phosphoric acid with low levels of trace elements, a critical step for producing high-quality, ESG-compliant LFP cathodes," further states Dr. Peir Pufahl.The primary aim of the research partnership between First Phosphate and Queen's University was to assess the quality of phosphatic mineralization found at the Lac à l'Orignal property for the manufacture of lithium ferro (iron) phosphate (LFP) batteries. The purpose of the report was to describe and interpret the mineralogy, petrology, and geochemistry of First Phosphate's Lac à l'Orignal igneous phosphate deposit. Lac à l'Orignal is part of the Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Complex, Québec, which is the largest anorthosite complex in the world.Qualified PersonThe scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Mr. Feasby is a metallurgist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").For additional information, please contact:Peter Kent, PresidentTel: +1 (647) 707-1943Investor Relations: investor@firstphosphate.com Media Relations: media@firstphosphate.com Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.



Follow First Phosphate:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/