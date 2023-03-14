Firefly season at Taiwan’s Aowanda set for mid-April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefly season at the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area will run from April 17 to May 7, Nantou Forest District Office said in a press release on Monday (March 13).

At an elevation ranging from 1,100 to 1,600 meters, Aowanda is blessed with an ideal environment for fireflies to rest and grow. The mating season for fireflies at Aowanda begins from April to May every year, when the insects emerge in large numbers, making the forest recreation area a great destination for firefly viewing, according to the forest district office.

During the season, a daily “visiting fireflies” activity will be conducted each night, which guests of accommodation facilities at Aowanda and same-day visitors are welcome to participate in. They will be led to the firefly viewing hotspots in the area.



(Nantou Forest District Office photo)