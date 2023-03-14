Taipei cop charged for allegedly molesting foreign female during body search

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male Taipei City police officer has been charged for allegedly molesting a suspected female thief during a pat-down search.

A Shilin District Prosecutors Office indictment stated that when the police officer, surnamed Li (李), was patrolling on the evening of Jan. 4, he was informed a foreign woman had allegedly stolen from a supermarket, CNA reported. Li responded and took the woman back to an office on the second floor of the police station.

According to the indictment, the officer carried out a pat-down search on the woman and touched her chest and other body parts for one to two minutes during the search. After being frisked, the woman felt violated and filed a lawsuit against the officer.

Prosecutors charged Li for taking advantage of his authority, committing an obscene act, and asked the court to give Li a harsher punishment.

The Neihu Precinct of Taipei City Police Department (TCPD) issued a press release Tuesday, saying it had worked with the TCPD’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Division to conduct an investigation. On Jan. 7, they referred Li’s case to the prosecutor’s office.

He was indicted Feb. 24. After this, the precinct gave Li a major demerit and adjusted his position, according to the release.

According to Article 228 of Taiwan’ Criminal Code, Li faces a maximum of three years in prison, if convicted.