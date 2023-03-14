'Everything Everywhere All at Once' love song to Taiwanese parents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fresh off their multiple wins at the 95th Academy Awards, two key figures behind the making of the film said it was an homage to their Taiwanese parents.

After raking in seven Oscars on Sunday (March 12), Daniel Kwan (關家永), who co-directed with Daniel Scheinert, said the film is a tribute to his Taiwanese mother. Similarly, Johnathan Wang (王慶), one of the film's producers said, "This film is a love song to our Taiwanese parents."

At the start of a backstage press conference after the awards ceremonies, a reporter from CNA observed that Kwan's mother is from Taiwan, and given that the film focuses on a mother, he asked what she is like. Kwan responded by saying that, like himself, she "loves to change her passions every couple years. She's always chasing after new dreams. She's always doing a really good job of it and getting bored, and moving on to the next thing."

Kwan said his mother sacrificed a great deal for her children and at one point bluntly told him that she never actually wanted to be a mother. He said this made it "even more beautiful," given knowledge of the sacrifices she made for him and his siblings.

He shared a story about how his mother discovered that his writing had deteriorated from one grade to another. This caused her to fear that her "storyteller is dying in this school" and therefore chose to homeschool him for "two or three years."

Kwan was not unaware of her motivation for doing this when he was younger, but he is very appreciative now. "That's the kind of mother my mom was, and this film is a tribute to that."

Wang then chimed in by saying in Mandarin "我爸也是台灣人" (My father is also Taiwanese). He said his father passed away before he could see the movie but the film is dedicated to him.

In the film, Evelyn, played by Michelle Yeoh misinterprets the title for the film "Ratatouille" as "Raccaccoonie," resulting in a raccoon sitting on a chef's head. Wang said that this was inspired by the way his father was a film buff in a "very Taiwanese dad way where he would always get movie titles wrong."



Directors and producer pose with cast of the film. (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences photo)