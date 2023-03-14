Japan Epoxy Resins Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth 2022 to 2027 | Sumitomo Chemical, Adeka Corporation, Huntsman International LLC

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Japan Epoxy Resins Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Japan Epoxy Resins Market is projected to witness a growth in its revenue from US$ 197.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 226.2 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 1.1% over the projection period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Japan Epoxy Resins Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Japan Epoxy Resins Market are Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Adeka Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Olin Corporation, Dic Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd., Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., and New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as merger & acquisition in order to have a grip in the stabilized Japanese market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The development work being done in the market sector for Japan Epoxy Resins Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market:

By Type segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

By Form segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

Solution

By Application segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

By End User segment of the Japan Epoxy Resins Market is sub-segmented into:

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

