Ethylene Carbonate Market to See Huge Demand by 2023 to 2031 | BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Ethylene Carbonate Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Ethylene Carbonate Market is projected to grow from US$ 323.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 574.5 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023-2031. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Ethylene Carbonate Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The global ethylene carbonate market is dominated by several key players, including BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Lixing Chemical, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, and OUCC. These players have implemented a variety of competitive strategies to gain a foothold in emerging markets.

The development work being done in the market sector for Ethylene Carbonate Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Grade:

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Lubricants

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Dyes

Others

By Industry:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Textile

Personal Care & Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



