Furfural Market Current Status and Future Prospects 2023 to 2031 | Hebeichem, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Transfuran Chemicals

The Furfural Market is projected to reach US$ 840.65 Mn by 2027 from US$ 508.38 Mn in 2021. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The Furfural Market is projected to reach US$ 840.65 Mn by 2027 from US$ 508.38 Mn in 2021. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 427.82-kilo tons in 2021 and is registering a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Furfural Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Furfural Market are Hebeichem, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Transfuran Chemicals, Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co., Ltd., and KRBL among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip in the stabilized market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The development work being done in the market sector for Furfural Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Furfural Market report:

By Raw Material segment of the Global Furfural Market is sub-segmented into:

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

By Application segment of the Global Furfural Market is sub-segmented into:

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

By End User segment of the Global Furfural Market is sub-segmented into:

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cement Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

By Region segment of the Global Furfural Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Argentina Brazil Rest of South America GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



