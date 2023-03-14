Taiwan travel e-commerce platform launches monthly installments for flight tickets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s travel e-commerce platform ezfly.com cooperated with CTBC Bank to launch a monthly installment system for payments of low-cost airline tickets in February, CNA reported.

Ezfly.com said its data analysis results showed that the top five best-selling low-cost flight routes were Taipei-Tokyo, Taipei-Osaka, Taipei-Okinawa (Ryukyu ), Taipei-Seoul and Taipei-Bangkok, and all these flights were operated by Tigerair Taiwan, according to CNA.

According to ezfly.com, since the launch of the monthly payment system, the sales volume has grown by nearly 40% compared to January and has also returned to over 60% of the sales in the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ezfly.com's low-cost airline air ticket revenue in February alone reached an eight-digit figure.

The platform has a total of 15 low-cost airlines for passengers to choose from.



