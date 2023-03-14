Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air to buy five more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Delivery of the 787-9 Dreamliners to be completed by 2027

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/14 17:20
(EVA Air photo)

(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air announced on Monday (March 13) that it will buy five more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to add to its fleet to service its North American and European routes.

The airline said in a press release that Boeing will begin delivery of the new planes in 2025 and be completed by 2027, according to CNA. The price for the new planes will not exceed US$1.777 billion (NT$54.34 billion), UDN reported.

The Taiwanese airline also said it has four other Boeing 787-9s, seven 787-10s, and one 777 cargo plane on order that are expected to be delivered by 2025. Once the additional five 787-9s are delivered, EVA Air will have a fleet of 26 Boeing 787s, 13 797-9s, and 13 787-10s.

EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said the 787-9s will be used to service its European and North American destinations. It is also planning for the 787-9s to be divided into three cabins, business, premium economy, and economy by the middle of 2024.

Meanwhile, the airline’s 787-10s will primarily fly to destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, with the cabins split between business and economy class, according to Sun.

With the easing of COVID restrictions, flights to and from Taiwan have continued to steadily grow over the past couple of years and have reached 75% of pre-pandemic levels, Boeing Managing Director of Marketing David Schulte said last month in Taipei. He noted a 340% increase in flights from Taiwan to the rest of Asia this year, a 240% bump in flights to North America, and a 250% growth in flights to Europe.
