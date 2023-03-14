Alexa
Hotels in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung fined for price-gouging amid flurry of concerts

Accommodation industry sees boom in sales thanks to concerts featuring Blackpink, Mayday, and others

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/14 16:39
Kaohsiung conducts inspections at hotels. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung has cracked down on accommodation businesses that have jacked up room rates amid a boom in demand due to the city hosting an array of pop concerts.

Four businesses in Yancheng and Xinxing districts will be fined somewhere between NT$10,000 (US$327) and NT$50,000 for price gouging, according to the port city’s tourism bureau, after an inspection.

They were found to have increased room rates to levels exceeding what had been submitted to the authorities, the bureau said. Visitors are advised to refer to Taiwanstay, a government-run website providing information on certified hotels and inns, before making reservations.

Those who encounter disputes in the accommodation sector can report to the Consumer Protection Committee via hotline 1950 or the city’s tourism bureau by calling 07-7409802.

Concerts taking place in Kaohsiung between February and April include those staged by American vocal group Backstreet Boys, Irish vocal group Westlife, South Korean girl group Blackpink, and Taiwanese band Mayday. Blackpink is performing this coming weekend.

Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, will perform in Kaohsiung. (AP photo)
