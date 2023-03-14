AP News Digest 3:10 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-LESSONS — President Joe Biden is confronting a significant challenge as his administration grapples with the fallout from the second- and third-largest bank failures in history. He’s doing so amid significant stakes for both the U.S. economy and his political future. By Seung Min Kim and Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos. With SILICON-VALLEY-BANK — Government races to reassure U.S. that banking system is safe; BANK COLLAPSE-STARTUPS — Silicon Valley Bank’s demise disrupts the disruptors in tech; BANK-RESCUE-WILL-IT-WORK — After two historic U.S. bank failures, here’s what comes next.

ALASKA OIL PROJECT-CLIMATE — The Biden administration’s approval of a massive oil development in northern Alaska commits the U.S. to yet another decadeslong crude project even as scientists urgently warn that only a halt to more fossil fuel emissions can stem climate change. Demand for oil isn't dropping, and a bitter political dispute over the project has underscored the Democratic administration’s struggle to balance economic pressures against pledges to curb fossil fuels. By Matthew Brown and Becky Bohrer. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With BIDEN-ALASKA-OIL-EXPLAINER — Alaska’s Willow oil project is controversial. Here’s why.

CONSUMER PRICES — The government inflation report is expected to show that price acceleration in the United States remained chronically high in February, putting the Federal Reserve in an unusually tough position. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 630 words, photos. UPCOMING: Report at 8:30 a.m.

OBIT-SCHROEDER — Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, has died at age 82. One of Schroeder’s biggest victories was the signing of a family-leave bill in 1993, providing job protection for care of a newborn, a sick child or a parent. By Douglass K. Daniel. SENT: 810 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in another show of force, a day after the United States and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WINTER WEATHER — Parts of the Northeast were bracing for a powerful winter storm that could dump heavy, wet snow and unleash strong winds, making travel difficult and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people. By Wilson Ring. SENT: 610 words, photos. With CALIFORNIA STORMS — Flood problems grow as new storm moves into California.

MORE NEWS

XXXTENTACION KILLED-TRIAL — Jurors see cellphone data of XXXTentacion’s accused killers. SENT: 550 words, photos.

MCCONNELL HOSPITALIZED — Sen. Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to rehab. SENT: 390 words, photos.

OBIT-FOSBURY — “Fosbury Flop” high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76. SENT: 730 words, photos.

COVID-19

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. SENT: 200 words, photo.

NATIONAL

ILLINOIS-PAID-LEAVE — Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law that will take effect next year. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BIKE PATH ATTACK — A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist convicted of maniacally racing a truck along a popular New York City bike path in 2017, killing eight people and maiming others. SENT: 900 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN-SOUTH KOREA-SUMMIT-EXPLAINER — South Korean and Japanese leaders will meet in Tokyo this week, hoping to resume regular visits after a gap of over a decade and overcome resentments that date more than 100 years. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

BRAZIL-LULA-INDIGENOUS — On his first trip to Indigenous land in the Amazon rainforest since taking office, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed support for creating new territories for those communities, but stopped short of announcing any demarcations. SENT: 750 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-NUCLEAR SUBMARINES — Australia’s defense minister said a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II. SENT: 520 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR — Human rights activists urged the U.N. Security Council to refer Myanmar’s military rulers to the International Criminal Court and urged neighboring Southeast Asian countries to support the opposition pro-democracy movement. SENT: 610 words, photos.

HONG KONG-WHACKING TRADITION-PHOTO GALLERY — People holding a grudge may have found a way to release it in Hong Kong’s “villain hitting” ritual. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined, with heavy selling of banks shares in Tokyo and some other markets, as investors around the world watched to see what’s next following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 750 words, photos.

APP BASED DRIVERS-CALIFORNIA — App-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, a state appeals court ruled, allowing the tech giants to bypass other state laws requiring worker protections and benefits. SENT: 620 words, photo.

SPORTS

NFL FREE AGENCY RDP — Jimmy Garoppolo is finally out of San Francisco, ready to start the next phase of his career wearing the Raiders’ silver and black. By Sports Writer Steve Reed. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OSCARS-ASIAN AMERICANS — Edward Dion Fariñas watches the Academy Awards every year but the Filipino American didn’t expect to have such a visceral reaction when hearing Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh’s awards announced. SENT: 900 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

