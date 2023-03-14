India Frozen Foods Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2023-2030

India Frozen Foods Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Frozen Foods Market by region.

The India Frozen Foods Market is expected to reach INR 278.68 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~17.88% during the 2021-2026 period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-frozen-foods-market/QI042

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

The frozen food market, which comprises chilled fruits and vegetables, snacks, meat, poultry and seafood, and ready-to-cook meals, has grown significantly in recent years. Rapid rise in the number of modern retail and online grocery stores, and proper refrigeration facilities are the primary reasons for this development. Improved shelf-life and packaging of frozen foods has further propelled growth. Some of the key players that operate in this market are Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Venky’s (India) Ltd.

Market insights:

Increase in the number of millennial and gen-Z consumers opting for convenience food, improved awareness, and acceptance of frozen food are some of the major factors that propelled market growth. In the wake of the pandemic, the e-commerce business has expanded, resulting in high demand for frozen food items. Development of the cold chain infrastructure and constant support from the government are further driving the market. However, inadequate cold storage and poor supply infrastructure hinder its expansion.

Segment insights:

Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into retailers, food service providers, and export. In terms of revenue, the export segment dominated the market, accounting for 44.62% of the overall revenue in 2020. The food service business was severely impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020, and the second and third quarter of 2021. Retailers is the fastest-growing segment because the demand for packaged French fries, burgers, and chicken snacks has picked up amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the frozen food market. However, growth was interrupted during the second wave (April 2021 May 2021). Nonetheless, steady recovery of retailers and food service providers is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Consumers’ perception toward the processed frozen food products changed positively as these items ensured better sanitization than the foods available from street-side vendors. During the pandemic, various food and grocery delivery start-ups such as Licious, iD Fresh Foods, and Grofers reported an increase in the sale of ready-to-eat and frozen food items.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-frozen-foods-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-frozen-foods-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/