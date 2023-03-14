Medical Technology Market 2023 Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

Medical Technology Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Medical Technology Market by region.

Medical Technology is estimated to reach INR 2,177.91 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~23.87% during the 2021 2026 period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-medical-technology-market/QI042

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Major players in the market include Opto Circuits Limited, Philips India Limited, Siemens Limited, TTK Healthcare Limited, and Appasamy Associates.

Medical technology involves the application of science to develop cure-based solutions. The medical technology market comprises players supplying health devices and instruments, diagnostic equipment and reagents, bionics, implants, disposables, and consumables to the healthcare providers. India is a profitable destination to major global players, owing to increase in income levels, private sector participation in healthcare, an aging population, and growth of medical tourism. It is at a nascent stage and fragmented, mostly depending on imports, with limited capabilities for indigenous manufacturing. The rapidly evolving technology landscape, conducive financial mechanism, and governmental thrust through the Make in India initiatives are projected to expedite the business in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19

In the wake of the pandemic, the market witnessed a supply-demand gap. While the demand for personal protective equipment rose steeply, the supply side was massively constrained due to lockdown measures, undertaken in 2020. The revenue fell sharply in the first quarter of FY 2021 on account of reduced sales volume of non-COVID-19 items. Firms adopted various strategies to boost production capacities, collect payment from creditors, and address the changes in demand to maintain business.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-medical-technology-market/QI042

Market segment insights

The market is segmented into instruments and appliances, diagnostic imaging, consumables and implants, and patient aids and other technologies. Instruments and appliances segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 33.72% of the total revenue in 2020. It is estimated that patient aids and other technologies will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Key growth drivers

An increase in the demand for new medical applications has led to the growth of the medical technology market. For instance, improved surgical techniques and new implant materials for joint replacement (e.g., hybrid replacement method used in hip replacement surgery) are driving the growth of the orthopaedic segment

In India, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are a major health problem. For instance, cancer, obesity, and diabetes are on the rise because of sedentary lifestyle and high stress levels. By 2025, NCDs would account for 75% of the disease burden. The significant increase in non-communicable diseases is driving demand for medical technology market.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Shortage of healthcare professionals and poor infrastructure are the major constraints. According to the World Bank, as of 2021, India has only 0.66 physicians per 1,000 patients. Indias bed density stands at 1.1 per 1,000 people, considerably lower than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 3.5 beds per 1,000 person.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-medical-technology-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-medical-technology-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/