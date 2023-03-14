India Online Grocery Market 2023 Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

India Online Grocery Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Online Grocery Market by region.

The online grocery market is expected to reach INR 1310.93 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~28.99% during the forecast period (2021 2026).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Some of the key market players are Spencers Retail Limited, Grofers India Private Limited, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (BigBasket), and Amazon India Limited.

Market insights:

In 2020, online grocery sales registered a growth rate of about 60%. One of the key reasons behind this growth is the COVID-19 pandemic. It compelled consumers, especially those in urban areas, to use online platforms for daily grocery shopping in order to follow lockdown-related restrictions and maintain social-distancing. Initiatives such as no contact delivery and the ability to make payments online made it convenient for consumers to buy groceries from online platforms during the pandemic. The online grocery market is dynamic and both, domestic and foreign players compete to expand their market share and presence.

Segment insights:

The market is segmented based on the payment methods and type of products delivered through the medium and regions. The online payment segment has grown immensely during the past two years and is expected to grow over the forecast period (2021 2026). This is due to the preference for online payments, high smartphone usage, and deep internet penetration. On the basis of regional segmentation, in 2020, south India held the largest share (34.6%) in terms of revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In 2020, the market witnessed remarkable changes owing to COVID-19, resulting in sectorial consolidation and significant sales growth. The social distancing norms made consumers turn their focus toward online grocery shopping, considered convenient and safe amid the pandemic. Also, several exporters and processors plan to increase their presence in the online business during the forecast period as this marketing channel has become more streamlined than offline retail. Multiple surveys were conducted between last year and this year. It was observed that people preferred online shopping because of easy access to products, flexibility, and timeliness. These are expected to be the driving factors even after the pandemic.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/