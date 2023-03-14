Taiwan denies plan for March summit with allies in Guatemala

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has no plans for a summit with Taiwan’s allies during a visit to Guatemala later this month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (March 14).

Media reported in December the president would attend a summit with senior officials from Taiwan-friendly countries, mostly the country’s 14 official diplomatic allies. The idea was first proposed during a meeting between Tsai and Guatemala’s ambassador in Taipei, Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam.

The summit will be held in Guatemala City in March and be jointly chaired by Tsai and by the Central American country’s president, Alejandro Giammattei.

However, MOFA said there had been no further concrete plans for such a summit this month, CNA reported. Tsai was reportedly planning to visit Guatemala and Belize with stopovers in the United States, during which she would meet House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

MOFA and the Presidential Office said that details of any trips by the president would be revealed once plans were completed.