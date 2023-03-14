Taiwan legislative speaker lauds ‘neo one-China principle' of US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — You Si-kun (游錫堃), head of Taiwan’s legislature, said on Monday (March 13) Washington’s "one-China policy" has taken on a new meaning as he hailed warming relations between Taiwan and the U.S.

Speaking on a radio show hosted by human rights activist and media commentator Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), You said the "one-China principle" to which the U.S. has adhered in cross-strait affairs should be interpreted in a new way.

The “neo-one-China” policy, as he coined it, has evolved to entail the Six Assurances, Three Communiques, and “Five Acts.” The Five Acts include the Taiwan Relations Act, the Taiwan Travel Act, and the subsequent Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018, the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020, and the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, You reckoned.

The passing of the bills embodies the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, he said, urging the opposition parties to make the most of the ever-closer ties between the two countries to push for a safer Taiwan.

The legislative speaker also shared what he considers proof of bilateral ties advancing, which was his visit to the U.S. in February. He was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the International Religious Freedom Summit and attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

He has been tight-lipped about whom he met during the whirlwind trip except lauding it as a successful example of congressional exchanges. According to Yang, You met with unspecified congress members and State Department officials.