Taiwan reports 9,860 COVID cases

Number of local cases dropped by 8.8% from same day last week

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/14 14:34
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 14) announced 9,860 local COVID cases, a 8.8% decrease from the same day last week.

222 imported cases and 34 deaths were recorded the same day.

The country has confirmed 10,187,238 COVID-19 cases since 2020 and 18,577 people have succumbed to the disease.

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said, despite the downward trend in the number of COVID-19 infections, mask rules for mass transportation vehicles, hospitals and long-term care facilities would not be lifted in the month to come.
