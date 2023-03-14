Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan unveils small kamikaze drone similar to US Switchblade

Unmanned aerial vehicle can hit target up to 10 km away

  224
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/14 13:54
Taiwan's NCSIST unveils a drone which can be carried in a backpack and launched from a tube to hit a target up to 10 km away. 

Taiwan's NCSIST unveils a drone which can be carried in a backpack and launched from a tube to hit a target up to 10 km away.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) on Tuesday (March 14) unveiled a drone which can be carried in a backpack and explodes a warhead when crashing into its target.

The weapon was compared to the United States-made AeroVironment Switchblade supplied to Ukraine, and described as a large grenade, the Liberty Times reported.

The new Taiwan-developed drone is also launched from a tube and can reach a target up to 10 kilometers away, the NCSIST said at a news conference Tuesday. The targets could be high-value individuals or vehicles, including ships close to the shore, according to the report.

The military-run NCSIST showed 10 drones at Tuesday’s event, including the Albatross I already in production, and prototypes of the Albatross II and the Cardinal III still under development.

Like the U.S. Switchblade, the latest Taiwan-made unmanned aerial vehicle has wings that flip out once the projectile has left its launch tube. The weapon can be remote-controlled by the operator and destroyed if the target disappears or moves to a crowded location.
drone
unmanned aerial vehicle
UAV
National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
NCSIST
Switchblade
missile

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NCSIST test-fires missiles 2 days in a row
Taiwan's NCSIST test-fires missiles 2 days in a row
2023/03/09 16:49
US State Department approves potential sale of missiles to Taiwan
US State Department approves potential sale of missiles to Taiwan
2023/03/02 14:02
Upgrades to Taiwan's 2nd-generation Albatross drone almost completed
Upgrades to Taiwan's 2nd-generation Albatross drone almost completed
2023/02/28 15:46
Taiwan Teng Yun 2 drone damaged during runway test
Taiwan Teng Yun 2 drone damaged during runway test
2023/02/22 20:46
Taiwan's 2023 missile production expected to exceed 1,000
Taiwan's 2023 missile production expected to exceed 1,000
2023/02/07 12:35