Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance Market 2023 regional perspective and trends to organizations 2031

Saudi Arabia Islamic finance market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR for the forecast period, 2027. Saudi Arabia is considered one of the largest economies in the Middle East region and is the leading Islamic finance industry across the world and is working towards making Saudi Arabia the leader of the Islamic Finance market. The oil and natural gas industry is the major revenue-generating industry in the country, and it also has the presence of several mineral deposits. The continuous efforts made by the leading authorities to generate new income sources to boost the economy of the country and reduce the financial dependence solely on the oil and natural gas industry is expected to create potential growth for the Saudi Arabia Islamic finance market due to the high demand for digital services.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is considered one of the most special places by Muslims around the globe as it is the land of two main holy places that witness huge footfall every year. Accessibility to three major regions across the globe, including Asia-pacific, Europe, and Africa, is one of the major reasons for high economic growth in the Middle East region.

Islamic Finance can be defined as the banking or financing activity that complies with Sharia and its practical application through the development of Islamic finances. The common modes of Islamic Finance include Musharaka, Wadiah, Murabahah, Ijara, and Mudarabah.

Supportive Government Initiatives Supports the Market Growth

The Saudi Arabia’s government is making efforts to improve the financial status of the country by introducing different schemes and policies. The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 is an initiative taken by the leading authorities to lower the dependence on the oil industry, diversify income sources, and develop public sources such as tourism, education, health, infrastructure, and recreation sectors. It is also expected to reinforce the economic activities in the region and boost the non-oil industry trade between the countries through consumer goods and increase the government spending on manufacturing equipment, ammunition, and military. For improving the economic status of the country, the official government introduced several reform programs, including the Financial Sector Development Program to strengthen its economic position around the globe which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Saudi Arabia Islamic finance market in the forecast period.

Rapid Infrastructural Development Spurs the Market Growth

The development of the advanced infrastructure, new markets, and new products and services in the region is creating opportunities for the economic growth of the country. With the improvement of the financial conditions of Saudi Arabia, the market is open for foreign investments for the development of the country. The market in Saudi Arabia is one of the emerging markets attracting a lot of investors from around the world. Saudi Vision 2030 majorly aims to develop the Saudi capital markets to stabilize the economy and achieve sustainable growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Saudi Arabia Islamic finance market is segmented on the basis of financial sector regional distribution, and company. Based on the financial sector, the market is divided into Islamic banking, Islamic insurance, sukuk outstanding, and others. To analyze the market based on the region, the Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance market is studied in major regions namely North & Central region, Southern region, Western region, and Eastern region.

Market Players

The Saudi National Bank, The Al Rajhi Bank, The Saudi British Bank, Riyad Bank, The Saudi American Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Al Bilad Bank, Bank Aljazira, are among the major market players in the Saudi Arabia platform that lead the market growth of the Saudi Arabia Islamic Finance market.

