Why Taiwan’s Pro-Crypto Stance Makes Trading Cryptocurrency in 2023 a Smart Move

The global bitcoin market has gained more notoriety in recent years.While many nations accept cryptocurrencies to different degrees, Taiwan has emerged as a crypto-friendly country with a thriving market. This essay will explore Taiwan’s advantages and discuss why trading cryptocurrencies there in 2023 is still a wise choice.

Taiwan’s Pro-Crypto Stance

One of the main reasons why trading cryptocurrency in Taiwan is a smart move is the country’s pro-crypto stance. Unlike other countries that have been hesitant to embrace cryptocurrencies, Taiwan has taken a proactive approach in regulating the industry. In 2018, the country passed a bill that classified cryptocurrencies as virtual assets, giving them legal status.

Moreover, Taiwan has also been actively promoting the development of blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies. In 2020, the government launched a five-year plan to invest NT$ 4.5 billion (US$160 million) in the development of the blockchain industry. This initiative includes the establishment of a blockchain-based electronic voting system and the development of a blockchain-based platform for digital identification.

Growing Cryptocurrency Market in Taiwan

Another reason why trading cryptocurrency in Taiwan is still a smart move is the growing market. In recent years, the country’s crypto market has been steadily increasing in size and volume. According to a report by Chainalysis, Taiwan’s cryptocurrency adoption has grown by 97% in the last year.

Furthermore, Taiwan has become a hub for cryptocurrency mining, which has contributed to the growth of the industry. The country has abundant sources of renewable energy, making it an attractive location for mining operations. Taiwan also has a well-established technology industry, which provides a strong foundation for the development of blockchain technology.

In addition to the growing market, Taiwan also has a vibrant cryptocurrency community. The country has several active cryptocurrency exchanges, such as BitoPro and Maicoin, which provide a range of services to investors. Moreover, there are several blockchain-based startups in Taiwan that are developing innovative solutions for various industries.

Taiwanese traders interested in more aggressive investments also have the freedom to trade advanced trading instruments such as crypto binary options trading. This is a great opportunity for Taiwanese investors looking to aggressively grow their investment portfolios. But note that, this type of trading instrument is only recommended for experienced traders who regularly monitor current cryptocurrency news and market volatility.

Supportive Government Policies

Apart from its pro-crypto stance, Taiwan’s government has also implemented several policies to support the growth of the cryptocurrency industry. In 2020, the country’s National Development Council announced a plan to establish a blockchain alliance, which aims to bring together various government agencies and private enterprises to collaborate on blockchain-related initiatives.

Furthermore, the government has also provided tax incentives for cryptocurrency-related businesses. In 2018, the National Taxation Bureau announced that profits from cryptocurrency transactions would be subject to a flat tax rate of 15%, which is significantly lower than the regular tax rate for businesses.

Future Outlook for Cryptocurrency in Taiwan

Looking ahead, the future outlook for cryptocurrency in Taiwan looks promising. The government of the nation has made it obvious that it wants to lead the blockchain industry and is actively funding its growth. Moreover, Taiwan’s technology industry provides a strong foundation for the growth of the industry.

Furthermore, as the global adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to increase, Taiwan is likely to benefit from this trend. The country’s pro-crypto stance and supportive policies make it an attractive location for investors and businesses alike.