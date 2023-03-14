Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Commercial Greenhouse. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Commercial Greenhouse study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Commercial Greenhouse.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market is valued at approximately USD 27 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A greenhouse is generally termed as a building made of a transparent material, such as glass, in which plants are usually grown. Commercial greenhouses are available in several sizes and shapes with various functions. The commercial greenhouses typically deliver a controlled environment for plant production with abundant sunlight, humidity, and temperature. Also, they need exposure to light, particularly in the morning hours. Water, fuel, and electricity make environment controls possible that are essential for favorable results. Thus, greenhouse technology is a major technology of all agricultural production activities. The consumption of a commercial greenhouse is mainly expanding for the production of seasonal and non-seasonal crops, for producing high-quality fruits, vegetables and flowers, and the formulation of nursey prepared by the tissue culture. Therefore, the rising need for a commercial greenhouse for the production of high-quality crops, along with the limited availability of arable land in developed & developing countries are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the survey conducted by World Bank Group, it is estimated that Japan having 11.74% availability of arable land in 2010 but it has reduced to 11.47% by the end of the year 2016. Similarly, Greece has 19.91% availability of arable land in 2010 but it has reduced to 16.60% in 2016. Due to a decline in the availability of arable land various countries adopting commercial greenhouses for the cultivation of crops, thereby, strengthening the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the deployment of commercial greenhouse around the world as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, and thus, causing a substantial slowdown in the production & demand, which may pose a major challenge for the market growth in the recent year. However, the high setup cost of commercial greenhouse and lack of awareness about greenhouse techniques are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Commercial Greenhouse market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising implementation of advanced greenhouse techniques, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as a rapidly growing population with shrinkable arable land, followed by the growing demand for food would create lucrative growth prospects for the Commercial Greenhouse market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agra Tech Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon Greenhouse Solutions

DutchGreenhouses

Heliospectra AB

Keder Greenhouse Ltd

Logiqs B.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Nexus Corporation Ltd.

Richel Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

By Equipment:

Heating Systems

Cooling Systems

Others

By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Flower & Ornamental

Nursery Crops

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

