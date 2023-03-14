Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size, Report, Trends, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Greenhouse Horticulture. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Greenhouse Horticulture study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Greenhouse Horticulture.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is valued approximately USD 30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Greenhouse horticulture is the means of producing crops in an organized shelter to deliver customized provisions for growing crops. A greenhouse is built using transparent material such as glass, plastic and other materials like polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate rigid plastic acrylic, and more. Commercial companies typically have bigger greenhouses for horticulture purpose. Greenhouses help them to protect crops from insect pests, diseases and also facilitates maintaining desirable and favorable weather conditions.

Contrasted to conventional crop production techniques, greenhouse horticultural production offers a variety of benefits such as efficient use of productive resources, improve the crop quality, etc., thus enabling production of healthier crops, which is expected to drive the market growth around the world. However, the threat of COVID-19 continues to impact global economy, and the controlled-environment greenhouse industry is no exception.

With the widespread of COVID-19 crisis, the industry is facing the problems of reduced production and supply disruptions. Therefore, it is crucial for greenhouse owners to invest time and resources toward developing innovative greenhouse technology for stimulating crops production in near future. Further, rising production of horticultural crops, increasing food demand, and growing government funding in support to the adoption of greenhouse are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the survey of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare conducted in India as on 2017, it is estimated that production unit of horticulture crops is 286188 (‘000 MT) in 2015-16 and is expected to reach approximately 295164 (‘000 MT) in 2016-17. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Greenhouse Horticulture around the world. Whereas, high soluble salts in agricultural water, and shortage of cold storage facilities are few other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Greenhouse Horticulture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of greenhouse for the horticulture crop production, followed by the unfavorable weather conditions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising adoption of greenhouse farming techniques and growing demand for food due to rising population in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Richel Group

Hoogendoorn Growth Management BV

Dalsem Horticultural Projects B.V.

HortiMaX B.V.

Harnois Greenhouses

PRIVA B.V.

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

Certhon

Van der Hoeven

ORITECH Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Covering Material:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

By Application:

Vegetables

Fruits

Ornamental

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

