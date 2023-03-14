Animal Husbandry Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Animal Husbandry. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Animal Husbandry study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Animal Husbandry.

Global Animal Husbandry Market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Animal husbandry is a branch of agriculture concerned with animals that are raised for meat, fiber, milk, eggs, or other products. It includes day-to-day care, selective breeding and the raising of livestock. The rise in demand for meat, chicken, seafood, beef and other animal products are the major factors driving the growth of the Animal Husbandry market. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the sharp fall in the demand for chicken and meat owing to the various rumors amongst the population regarding the spread of the virus through animal’s meat and chicken. However, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention announced that the virus in known to be transmitted via direct contacts to humans and not via livestock or aqua-animal. As per All-India Meat & Livestock Exporters Association, the country’s Buffalo meat exports have witnessed a steep fall with exports falling nearly 50% to around 50,000 tons in the February 2020. Moreover, the buffalo meat industry lost a business of USD 1.96 billion of exports to Vietnam which largely caters to the Chinese Market. The decrease in exports can be seen with the exports of 70 containers of 28 tons each in February 2020 compared to the 240 containers exported in February 2019.

This tremendous decrease hits the animal husbandry market negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the Poultry industry in Maharashtra, India pegged loss of USD 196 million as the daily sales of Chicken declined from 3000 tons per day to about 2000 tons per day in February 2020. Moreover, the process of Farm gate chicken in the same period declined by more than 50% taking the daily losses of the state to about USD 1.3 million. Hence the decline sales of meat and chicken negatively impact the animal husbandry market. Furthermore, amidst the pandemic and the shutdown, the animal health and treatment has been a major factor for the animal husbandry industry. As the Union Animal Husbandry, dairying and Fishery Ministry in March 2020 asked the state governments to include veterinary services under the list of essential services. This initiative was taken to provide relief for the animal husbandries regarding cattle health. Thus, amidst the pandemic the animal husbandry has experienced a severe blow and the effects would prevail post pandemic owing to the fears among the population.

The regional analysis of global Animal Husbandry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large animal husbandries in the region along with large animal livestock. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising meat demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Animal Husbandry market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dairy

Meat

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others (Insects)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

