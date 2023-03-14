Digital Agriculture Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Digital Agriculture. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Digital Agriculture study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Digital Agriculture.

Global Digital Agriculture Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1456

Digital farming is the implementation of IT in the agriculture sector while involving applications connected to machinery and other digital agriculture technologies. Digital farming improves overall farm production. The involvement of digital technology has positively impacted the sustainability and efficiency of the farms. Digital agriculture refers to tools that digitally collect, store, analyze, and share electronic data and/or information along the agricultural value chain.

The convergence of IT with agriculture coupled with government initiatives and decline in sensor prices drives the market growth. According to the Farm Profits and Adoption of Precision Agriculture study in 2017, yield mapping is used on about 40% of US corn and soybean acres, GPS soil maps on about 30%, guidance on over 50%, and VRT on 28-34% of acres.

Further, the Penetration of AI and IoT in the agriculture fuel the market growth as these technologies use smart sensors providing a connected environment along with remote monitoring capabilities resulting in higher adoption of devices. As per Statista, the global Agriculture IoT penetration in precision farming accounted to 38.93% and is projected to reach 39.49% by 2023. Moreover, increasing product launches catering to diversified needs of the agricultural sector increases the product portfolio driving the market growth. For Instance: in

Precision Planting LLC in January 2019, introduced two new products. First, SmartDepth, an automated solution for managing depth of the planter. Second FurrowForce closing systems, which automates furrow closing row by row and provides visibility to closing performance on a 20*20 display. However high implementation and operational costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new techniques to increase the product portfolio presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Digital Agriculture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing modernization in the agricultural sector and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Agriculture market across Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1456

Major market player included in this report are:

Farmers Edge

AgriWebb

Monsanto Company

Bayer Cropscience Limited

Deere & Company

Accenture PLC

Syngenta

AgGateway

Aglytix Inc.

CropX Inc.

Farmers Business Network

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Smart Farming Systems:

Livestock Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Real-Time Safety Testing

Climate Smart

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1456

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1456

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com