Sunflower Meal Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Share, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Sunflower Meal. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Sunflower Meal study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Sunflower Meal.

Global Sunflower Meal Market is valued approximately at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.05 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sunflower meal has been the by-product of the extraction of sunflower seed oil. Sunflower meal is high in fiber content and in protein content, which is used as a feed ingredient. Due to the high protein and fiber content of the sunflower meal, it is one of the five most popularly used foods for animal feed. Growing Livestock and animal Feed Industry is driving the market for sunflower meal. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that food demand will increase by 60 percent by 2050, and that animal protein production is expected to increase by around 1.7 percent per year between 2010 and 2050, with meat production projected to increase by almost 70 percent, aquaculture by 90 percent and milk by 55 percent. Economic feasibility and high conversion ratio offered by Sunflower meal will also help in driving the market.

The use of non-hulled sunflower meal is restricted for use in adult ruminant diets can be restraining factor for the market growth. Whereas, major livestock and feed producing regions in which consumers prefer oilseed meals for livestock than formulated feed for cost viability is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. The global feed production reached 1.07 billion metric tons in 2017 from over 1.03 billion metric tons in 2016, this says quite a lot about the sunflower meal market growth scope.

The regional analysis of global Sunflower Meal market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The rising imports of sunflower meal in Vietnam as well as India can be due to the increased demand for substitute, inexpensive, protein-rich feed sources. Rise in livestock production is estimated to contribute a market for better feed, because customers are especially concerned about quality meat. Due to rising demand for meat and meat products, in particular pork, the Chinese animal feed market is growing rapidly. The country’s animal feed world has experienced increasing consolidation during the last decade.

Major market player included in this report are:

Optimusagro Holding Ltd.

Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant LLC

Aston

VIOIL Holding S.A

Pology Oil Extraction Plant PJSC

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Allseeds

Wilmar International Ltd

SVMA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Pellets

Cakes

Ground up Powder

by End Use

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

by Source

Decorticated sunflower seeds

Whole sunflower seeds

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

