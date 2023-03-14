India Digital Healthcare Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities

India Digital Healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Digital Healthcare Market by region.

The Digital Healthcare Market in India was valued at INR 252.92 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 882.79 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 21.36% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period.

Market insights

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with supportive government policies, has propelled the growth of the digital healthcare market in India. Digital healthcare Market lowers the number of admission and re-admission in hospitals, ensures compliance with the treatment regimen, and facilitates the early detection of ailments, leading to reduced costs for fund providers. Patient-centric care, better patient engagement, improved patient awareness, and access to data in healthcare apps have motivated patients to adopt digital healthcare.

Segment insights:

Based on type, the market is segmented into telehealth, mHealth, electronic health records/electronic medical records (EHR/EMR), and others (remote diagnostics and healthcare analytics). The mHealth segment is estimated to dominate the market, with a revenue share of ~38.28% in FY 2027, followed by the telehealth segment.

The demand for health condition management apps is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of an increase in the adoption rate of disease-specific apps, online consultation apps, womens health and pregnancy apps, and medication reminder apps. Also, sensor technologies can be used to make mobile devices important components of diagnostic tools to address several real-life challenges.

Technology insights:

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and Big Data analytics have aided in transforming the digital healthcare market. Along with augmented patient care, ML has reached a phase where it can be used to predict an epidemic. It will be an indicator for digital healthcare companies to increase their production rates in advance. Blockchain has immense potential to improve operations related to payment security, prescription authentication, permits exchange and authentication of patients health records, and product tracking. It can aid digital healthcare apps to manage inventory levels and meet surges in demand. Big data analytics can help to reduce the cost of data processing and fast-track clinical trials by examining and determining data points.

Impact of COVID-19:

The industry witnessed radical changes in terms of consumer behaviour. Some of these are adoption of connected devices, focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement. Digital and e-services such as e-pharmacy and online consultation platforms developed during the pandemic. COVID-19 has led to the increased acceptance of digital healthcare solutions. Healthcare apps and digital healthcare devices can create a safe interface (advanced note validator for smart safe and deposit applications) between patients and healthcare providers.

The pandemic has promoted the adoption and deployment of digital healthcare devices and apps to establish a safe and connected healthcare ecosystem. Another trend that has become prevalent in recent times is intervention of patients in treatment procedures. People are actively using apps to track health conditions and to have access to information that enables better decision-making. Also, patient engagement has increased in various aspects, including maintaining a healthy lifestyle and boosting immunity

Competitive insights:

Emerging start-ups are participating in the highly competitive Indian digital healthcare market. With high demand, public and private players are aiming at increasing their offering and improving the quality of services, to increase their market share.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

