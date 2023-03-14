Biofertilizers Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Biofertilizers. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Biofertilizers study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Biofertilizers.

Global Biofertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Biofertilizer consists of living microorganisms, which helps to increase the supply of nutrients in plants for further growth. When applied to seed, soil, or plants, these biofertilizers can correct the nitrogen level in the soil, hence, supporting proper plant growth. The global Biofertilizers market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries. But the government introduced plans and initiatives to ensure that soil nutrients are available to farmers during the upcoming rabi (summer-sown) season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India has constituted a team to prepare a road map in order to reforms and achieve higher growth in the fertilizer sector.

The growth in the organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture, hazards of using chemical fertilizers and increase in the usage of biofertilizers in ranches and private farms are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion of global organic food sale in 2018. However, environmental and technological constraints and poor infrastructure & high initial investment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofertilizers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biofertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing acceptance of organic foods among consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes A/S

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Vegalab S.A

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.

T.Stanes & Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers

By Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Carrier-based Biofertilizer

By Mode of Application:

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

