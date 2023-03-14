India Warehousing Market (2023 to 2030) key developmental strategies implemented by the key players – Container Corporation of India Ltd, Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics

India Warehousing Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Warehousing Market by region.

The Warehousing Market was valued at INR 1050 Bn. In terms of space requirement, it stood at 265 million square feet in FY 2021. The total revenue is projected to reach INR 2243.79 Bn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.90%.

The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the India Warehousing Market Research are Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., and Central Warehousing Corporation and other key market players.

Market insights:

The space requirement is expected to reach 483 million square feet in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.77%. The top six cities with modern warehousing capacity are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

Segment insights:

In 2021, the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) sector acquired the maximum warehousing space, followed by e-commerce. The 3PL, e-commerce, FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors acquired 31%, 31%, 5%, 5%, 4% of warehousing space, respectively. The FMCD, FMCG, and retail sectors outsource their space requirements to 3PL players. Therefore, their warehousing space requirement is less than that of 3PL sector.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the Government of India announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020 which led to a labor crisis in all major cities. Warehouses faced a workforce shortage and operations were hampered. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted people to shop online and boosted the e-commerce market and warehousing space requirements. The organized food delivery has risen in view of the pandemic which has augmented cold chain warehousing space requirement. The demand of industrial and consumer goods has dropped, increasing the construction cost of warehouses.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

