India Cold Chain Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends and Segmentation

India Cold Chain Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Cold Chain Market by region.

The Cold Chain Market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 2026 period

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cold-chain-market/QI042

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Cold chains provide storage and distribution services for temperature-sensitive products. Depending on the nature and purpose of storage applications, cold chains have been categorized as frozen (< -18?), chilled (ranging between 0? and 10?), mild chilled (ranging from 10? to 20?), and normal (>20?) storage.

Market insights:

Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India. Also, several initiatives undertaken by the Indian government have helped to develop and improve cold chain systems in India and provide an impetus to the market. In 2020, the Indian government approved 27 integrated cold chain development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana. However, the high operating costs of cold chains and lack of standardization are some of the factors hindering market growth.

Segment insights:

Based on market component, India’s cold chain market is segmented into cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. As of 2020, the cold chain storage segment accounted for 44.50% of the total market share. By the end of 2025, the cold chain storage segment is expected to hold a share of around 44.79% of the overall market. Owing to the constant rise in demand from the retail and healthcare industries for temperature-controlled storage and transportation, the market shares of both segments are expected to change marginally during the forecast period. Snowman, Kool-ex, Coldstar, Gati Kausar, and DHL Logistics are some of the leading players in the market which operate and manage both cold chain storage and logistics operations.

Impact of COVID-19:

The onset of the pandemic has aided the growth of the cold chain market in India. Apprehensions regarding contracting COVID-19 and the increasing demand for healthcare products and perishable food items are influencing the cold chain market in India. The increasing requirement for storage and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines has further propelled the growth of the market. Fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and animal products are the other market segments likely to have a moderate impact on the cold chain market in India.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cold-chain-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-cold-chain-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/