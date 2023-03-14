India Renewable Energy Market 2023 to 2030 key developmental strategies implemented and key players

India Renewable Energy Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Renewable Energy Market by region.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Key Companies Covered in the Renewable Energy Market Research are Adani Power Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, ReNew Energy Global Plc, JSW Energy Limited and other key market players.

Market insights:

In 2021, investment in the renewable energy market picked up during the April September period, reaching ~INR 1.00 Trn. The cumulative installed renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) stood at 92.54 GW by January 2021. It is expected to increase in the coming years, with a 13.15% growth rate between 2021 and 2026. The government has undertaken various schemes and programs to increase capacity and promote growth of renewable energy.

Segment insights:

The market is segmented into solar, wind, small hydro, and biopower. In FY 2020, India ranked fourth in the wind and renewable power and fifth in solar power installed capacity. Solar power capacity has increased by more than 15 times in the last seven years. The government widely promotes wind power projects around the country with the help of several private sector investments. The ministry is promoting efficient designs of water mills for mechanical utility and electricity generation and setting up micro hydel projects up to 100 KW for remote village electrification. About 32% of the primary energy is derived from biomass and a large number of the population is dependent on it.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

During the pandemic, the renewable energy sector was hit by multiple demand and supply shocks. However, the impact on the renewable power sector was relatively mild as the government announced a series of relief measures during the 2020 2021 period. The demand from commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers had declined by about 18% during the 2020 2021 period, while that of residential consumers increased by 5% 7%. The overall drop in power demand led to a slowdown in the markets growth. Hence the government introduced various policy measures including tenders, power project construction, and expansion plans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

