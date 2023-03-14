Agricultural Machinery Market Share, Growth, Forecast and Global Industry Outlook 2030

Agricultural Machinery Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Agricultural Machinery Market by region.

The market was valued at ~INR 1,105.13 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach ~INR 1,853.13 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7.33% during the FY 2022 FY 2027 period

The agriculture and allied sector plays a crucial role in a developing agrarian economy like India. More than 50% of the population is dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Improved awareness among farmers about farm mechanization, innovation, and lack of manual labor are the major driving forces of the agricultural machinery market.

The agriculture and allied sector plays a crucial role in a developing agrarian economy like India. More than 50% of the population is dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Improved awareness among farmers about farm mechanization, innovation, and lack of manual labor are the major driving forces of the agricultural machinery market.

In the past few years, the sale of agricultural machinery has surged because of the availability of electricity and easy financing options.

Segment insights:

India is the worlds biggest tractor manufacturer, and accounts for more than one-third of the global tractor production. In FY 2021, the tractor segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than 80% of the market revenue.

Tractor penetration is high in northern India’s agrarian zone, principally Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the south and west, mainly Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, the adoption rate is low. Other segments of the market include rotavators, threshers, and power tillers.

The tractor segment is mostly dominated by high-capacity tractors of 30 HP 50 HP

Impact of COVID-19:

The lockdown, which was imposed by the government during FY 2021, to curb the spread of the virus, brought trade, manufacturing and commerce to a standstill. After the relaxation of restrictions in the second quarter of FY 2021, the sales volume improved and surpassed that of FY 2020. The market remained resilient to the impact of the pandemic in FY 2021.

