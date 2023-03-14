India Healthcare Market Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2030

India Healthcare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India Healthcare Market by region.

The healthcare market was valued at INR 17.62 Trn in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~29.79% during the 2021 2026 period to reach INR 81.30 Trn by 2026.

Healthcare is one of the biggest industry in India, in terms of revenue and employment generation. Kerala has the best healthcare facilities, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Market insights:

The spurt in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions, and pharmaceutical products fuelled its development. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies such as telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the factors that drive the market. Relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased government expenditure propelled the business during the 2016 2020 period. Inadequate healthcare infrastructure and low penetration of health insurance impede its growth.

Segment Insights:

The market is segmented into outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance, and medical tourism. As of 2020, the hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for about 32.00% of the total revenue. During the 2021 2026 period, digital healthcare is anticipated to become the fastest-growing segment, owing to the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments that are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period are hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19, followed by the nationwide lockdown, severely impacted the healthcare business. The research and development, and the insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments have started plunging with the diminishing effect of the pandemic.

The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

