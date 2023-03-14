Taiwan premier opens parliamentary oversight forum in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier You Si-kun (游錫堃) addressed the opening of a two-day forum promoting parliamentary transparency in New Taipei City on Tuesday (March 14), saying that democracy is a “core value” for Taiwan.

You addressed a gathering of 11 citizen groups and 20 international dignitaries at the opening of the Parliamentary Openness and Monitoring Forum co-organized by the Taiwan group Citizen Congress Watch, the U.S. National Democratic Institute and the U.K.’s Westminster Foundation for Democracy. Parliamentarians from Kosovo (in Taiwan for the first trip of its kind), North Macedonia and Romania were in attendance.

You said that throughout history, Taiwan’s people have “hardly ever been their own masters,” referencing the country’s long history of colonial rule. “The freedom and democracy enjoyed by Taiwanese people now… has come from oppression and massacres, and it was watered by the blood and tears of the martyrs and those who came before,” adding that Taiwan’s democracy “promises to help people under the rule of other authoritarian countries enjoy freedom.”

Chairman of Citizen Congress Watch Tseng Chien-yuan said his group’s 15-year history will come together with other groups in attendance to share more than a century's worth of expertise in developing sustainable democratic mechanisms. Tseng said that the main challenges to Asia’s democratic institutions were authoritarian rise, digital misinformation, and geopolitical influences.

Panel discussions held over the two-day event will feature former Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, member of the Romanian House of Representatives Catalin D. Tenita, and North Macedonian Congresswoman Arta Bilalli Zendeli, as well as experts and leaders from Argentina, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Groups from Ghana, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Japan will participate online.