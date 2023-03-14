Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional GP W D L GF GA Pts San Lorenzo 7 5 1 1 10 3 16 River Plate 7 5 0 2 12 5 15 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 Talleres 7 4 1 2 12 7 13 Lanus 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 Huracan 7 3 3 1 12 8 12 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 Boca Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 5 11 Newell's 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 Belgrano 7 3 2 2 4 6 11 Rosario Central 7 3 2 2 8 11 11 Instituto AC Cordoba 7 2 4 1 8 6 10 Argentinos 7 3 1 3 7 5 10 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 Godoy Cruz 7 3 0 4 4 6 9 Sarmiento 7 2 2 3 10 9 8 Barracas Central 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 Tigre 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 CA Central Cordoba SE 7 2 2 3 4 6 8 Estudiantes 7 2 2 3 6 9 8 Santa Fe 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 Independiente 7 1 4 2 5 7 7 CA Platense 7 1 4 2 10 13 7 Banfield 7 1 3 3 3 6 6 Atletico Tucuman 7 1 3 3 4 9 6 Arsenal 7 1 2 4 5 10 5 Gimnasia 7 1 2 4 3 10 5 Colon 7 0 4 3 4 8 4
___Sunday, March 5
Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2
Tigre 0, Argentinos 1Monday, March 6
Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0
Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1
Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0Friday, March 10
Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1
Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1Saturday, March 11
San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0Sunday, March 12
Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0
River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1
Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0Monday, March 13
Colon 1, Newell's 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1Friday, March 17
Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.Saturday, March 18
CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.Sunday, March 19
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.Monday, March 20
Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.Tuesday, March 21
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.