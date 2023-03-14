Cops nab escapee from central Taiwan prison

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police on Tuesday (March 14) arrested a criminal who failed to return to a prison in central Taiwan after leaving for penal labor the previous day.

Chu Han-tsung (朱漢宗), who was convicted of multiple thefts, usually engages in penal labor outside the prison on weekdays. However, on Monday (March 13), the 29-year-old man disappeared at around 11 a.m. and police contacted his family and began a search, reported UDN.

Wu Jui-pao (吳瑞寶), deputy warden of the Ministry of Justice Department of Correction Changhua Prison, told the news service that Chu was sentenced to four years, one month, and five days. He started serving his sentence on Dec. 24, 2019, and it was set to end on Jan. 4, 2024.

In 2021, due to good behavior, he was selected to perform work outside the prison. On Monday morning, Chu went to work at a glass factory in the Changhua Binhai Industrial Zone as usual, but when others were not paying attention during his lunch break, he fled the scene.

According to the court's ruling, Chu is a repeat offender, having committed multiple thefts. He has reportedly stolen bicycles, delivery vans, prizes from crane game shops, items from floral design shops, cash from stores, and merchandise from convenience stores.

From Aug. 10-20, 2019, alone, Chu committed 18 acts of theft. Although he claimed he only committed the thefts due to difficulty finding work because of his lack of schooling and that he was divorced, raising a daughter, and taking care of a handicapped mother, the court ruled that he did not express adequate remorse, and he did not respect other people's property rights.

However, because he did not commit any violent crimes, the court sentenced him to four years, one month, and five days in prison.

On Tuesday morning (March 14), officers from the Yuanlin station of the Changhua County Police Bureau arrested Chu, reported TVBS. They have since taken him to the police station for questioning.



Photo shows Chu escaping from factory on Monday. (CIB photo)