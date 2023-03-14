Prince Foundation Sponsors AmCham Charity Gala to Repatriate Cambodia's National Treasures

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 14 March 2023 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, is proud to be the diamond sponsor of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia's Charity Gala Dinner, which raised funds for the Cambodian Treasures Foundation.





The event, presided over by Lieutenant General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, brought together 22 corporate sponsors and 480 attendees.



The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the repatriation of Cambodia's artefacts. The event also raised fund to support the momentous return of the country's national treasures.



Mr. Anthony Galliano, President of AmCham, commented, "The return of Cambodia's national treasures is an important step in preserving the country's rich cultural heritage. We are grateful for the support of the Prince Foundation and their commitment to the community."



Mr. Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation, stated, "Prince Foundation is honored to sponsor this event and contribute to the protection of national identity. We believe that the preservation of culture will uphold national identity and pride. We are pleased to play our part in supporting the Royal Government of Cambodia in bringing the national treasures back to Cambodia."



Prince Foundation, established by founder and Chairman Chen Zhi, is dedicated to seeking synergistic partnerships for building resilience within Cambodia. The Foundation has been actively supporting demining efforts by raising funds awareness for the cause. Additionally, the Foundation has been working with different stakeholders to promote sports development and empower athletes with disabilities.



With an emphasis on sustainable and impact-driven initiatives, the Foundation will continue to foster public-private partnerships to drive a better future for Cambodia.



