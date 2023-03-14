Doncic, Irving out again for Mavs in Memphis rematch

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving missed a second consecutive game against Memphis because of injuries.

Doncic had already been declared out for the game Monday night because of a left thigh issue that required an MRI after he left a game against New Orleans. The MRI didn't reveal any damage to the thigh, which has been bothering Doncic for about two weeks.

Irving was listed as questionable with right foot soreness for both games before being declared out. Dallas forward Christian Wood was a game-time decision with right foot soreness.

The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant for a fifth consecutive game because of his issues off the court.

With all three stars missing, the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 112-108 in Memphis on Saturday.

While Memphis is comfortably in the top six in the Western Conference, Dallas enters the game at 34-34 and in a tight mix of teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

