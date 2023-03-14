AP Baseball Coverage Advisory

Editors:

MLB PREVIEW SPORTS EXTRA: A paginated preview of the season with three versions — full broadsheet, half broadsheet and tabloid — will be published by end of business Thursday, March 23. The mainbar on all pages will focus on the top storylines entering the season, along with BBO--Key Dates, which previously moved separately on Feb. 13, as a sidebar.

SEASON PREVIEW CONTENT

The Associated Press will not provide individual team previews ahead of the 2023 season, but will instead have division by division previews, along with capsules and a general season preview story.

Dates for those are as follows:

March 24

Division preview stories and capsules.

March 27

BBO—Season Preview

Aaron Judge returns as captain of the New York Yankees, Shohei Ohtani begins what could be his final season with the Los Angeles Angels and the entire sport is set to welcome a series of rules changes designed to improve pace of play. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

MOVED PREVIOUSLY

Feb. 13

BBO—Key Dates

Baseball’s 2023 season begins with another celebration for the Houston Astros, and Jacob deGrom returns to New York on another big day on this year’s major league schedule. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 950 words, photos.

Feb. 20

BBO—Rules Changes

The only certainty about Major League Baseball’s new rules for the 2023 season is that everyone is going to push and pull on them in search of an edge. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 900 words, photos.

Feb. 21

BBO—New Rules-Pitch Clock

Of all of baseball’s tweaks under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the pitch clock might be the one that affects the most players. Whether you’re a pitcher, a catcher, a hitter or a baserunner, there’s no hiding from this rule change. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

Feb. 22

BBO—Rules Changes-Infield Shift Limit

One of MLB’s most visible rule changes for 2023 is a sizable curtailing of infield shifts. The practice had grown exponentially over the past several years and has been partially blamed for a steady league-wide decline in batting average. By David Brandt. SENT: 760 words, photos.

Feb. 23

BBO—Rules Changes Glance

A breakdown of the new rules Major League Baseball is introducing in 2023, including a pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and bigger bases. SENT: 480 words, photos.

BBO—Rules Changes-Bigger Bases

Major League Baseball is introducing bigger bases this season as part of a flurry of changes designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 670 words, photos.

Feb. 24

BBO—Rules Changes-Looming Robo Umps

Yankees All-Star catcher Jose Trevino is among big league catchers staunchly against introducing robo umps at the major league level. Trevino says Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t have “any idea what’s going on whenever he talks about that kind of stuff.” By Tim Booth. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

March 4

BBO—Rule Changes-Winded Pitchers

JUPITER, Fla. — Max Scherzer and many other big league pitchers seem to like the new pitch clock that Major League Baseball is now using. But they’re still making adjustments in spring training as they get used to the timer. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BBO—Paul Newberry-Rule Changes

Welcome to our fast-paced world, Major League Baseball. There’s still some catching-up to do, but at least the national pastime has finally arrived in the 21st century. By AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 700 words, photos.

March 10

BBO—Closing The Gap

Major league hitters are working with the sport’s brightest minds to close the gap on a technology-driven pitching renaissance. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is among a star-studded lineup of batters who worked on their swings with Driveline Baseball during the offseason. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

UPCOMING

March 28

BBO—New Places New Faces

Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Trea Turner headlined a busy offseason around Major League Baseball with big free agent deals. Before the season gets going, a look at some of the players and coaches set to sport new uniforms on opening day. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

BBO—Free Agents to Watch

Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency is one of baseball's top storylines entering 2023, but he's not the only big name in the final year of his contract. He could be joined on the market by Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito, Matt Chapman and others. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

March 29

BBO—Rules Changes-What We Learned

Players and coaches around the majors spent February and March adjusting to a slate of new rules, including pitch clocks and limits on infield shifts. The real impact of thsoe changes won't be known until opening day, but spring training provided some indiciation. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

