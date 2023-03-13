How to do Digital Marketing for Businesses Without Investment

In any business executing marketing plans eats up maximum investment because marketing acts as fuel for driving your business to further heights. 96% of google’s revenue comes from google advertising. According to Statista, Ad spending in the digital advertising industry is forecasted to reach up to $701.20 billion in 2023. All these staggering figures demonstrate the effectiveness of advertising for businesses.

Investment is crucial for growing your venture if you are in the startup stage and we couldn’t ignore that. Marketing and advertising are essential for any stage of business one must spend some capital to get returns.

But what if digital marketing can be done without money? Well, that is a Jackpot for entrepreneurs.

Marketing is often seen as an investment, but with proper marketing knowledge, it can be done without spending lump sum money. This is where organic marketing tactics come into play. Organic marketing takes lots of time and patience to see considerable results and at the same time, it is an effective strategy. In this blog let’s see how to do digital marketing without investment.

1) Guest Posting

If your business is in the initial stages, then implementing guest posts for other websites is an excellent way of spreading brand awareness. It is an effective method of building relationships with authoritative sites and attracting traffic to your website. Guest posting helps to get identified by a new audience, but it is not possible until you outreach to the relevant site owners.

There are lots of relevant sites which provide a quality backlink to your site. No matter how good a cold email is, it might not get accepted in odd situations. To overcome this issue, you must write at least 10 cold emails to get your guest post accepted.

As a business owner, you must craft compelling content for other websites, and in return, you will get a backlink that assists in reaching a wider audience and ranking higher in the search engine. It is a powerful backlink strategy that both will benefit from.

2) Content Marketing

According to Ahrefs, 67% of marketers have reported that content marketing has delivered more leads. Content marketing is one of the effective marketing strategies that help to skyrocket business revenue. Content marketing might be the most promising solution if you want to shine uniquely in this competitive world.

To get more traffic, engagement, leads, brand awareness, revenue, and more, implementing content marketing strategies will act as a growth machine for your business. It is noteworthy because you will earn trust, relationships, conversion, and leads by producing top-notch content for the audiences.

If you aspire to bootstrap your business without getting VC’s money, then executing content marketing tactics will be an excellent fit for your business. If you produce top-notch content on the internet, it will be identified by authoritative sites and gets powerful backlinks from them. It supports ranking higher in the search engine and getting more leads for your business.

3) Launch a webinar.

If you are an expert in a specific topic, launch a free webinar and post it on your site. Let’s assume you are an expert in the E-commerce niche and know every nook and corner of that niche. Announce your free workshop on your website or social media account. This assists in getting more brand awareness.

4) Search engine optimization

SEO doesn’t need a brief introduction if you are already a business owner. According to the backlinko, nearly 0.63% of customers click on the second page of the search engines to get adequate information. According to Ahrefs, 53.3% of the website traffic comes from organic search results.

SEO tactics have assisted many businesses to thrive in the market and reach endeavors. It is one of the cost-effective techniques that one could implement in the early stages of the business. There are lots of digital marketing agencies to help you with SEO strategies. SEO has facilitated small-scale enterprises to large corporations to attract business opportunities organically.

5) Post Tweets

A single powerful tweet might create a massive impact on our daily lives. Even though it has fewer users compared to other social media platforms, the reach rate is intense. 30% of consumers are eager to see brands using Twitter. Make sure to build your brand’s presence on Twitter for better engagement rates.

People spend 26% more time viewing online advertisements on Twitter compared to other platforms. A powerful tweetstorm can bring a massive positive impact on your business. The micro-blogging platform has leveraged many personal and business brands to get more followers and shares. So posting 280 characters of an engaging tweet doesn’t consume too much energy and time

6) Create a referral program.

A referral program is one of the excellent ways to market your business. 92% of consumers trust referrals from the people they know. For instance, take ourselves as an example. We would immediately purchase a product or service recommended by our friends or family because the trust rate is much higher. You don’t need to spend money unless they make the first sales.

To conclude,

Marketing can be done without investing money but requires time and energy to witness significant results. First, jot down your business goals and articulate them to your team members, Whether you need more traffic or brand awareness. Then start making moves towards your goals. To create a cost-effective marketing strategy, you must identify your targeted audience and produce user-generated content. This allows you to achieve your marketing objectives faster and boosts your revenue. If you need more knowledge about digital marketing concepts, there are reputed digital marketing training centers to reach out to!