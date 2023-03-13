List of 2023 Oscar winners

Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their awards in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12,... Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their awards in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Brendan Fraser, third from left, won best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale." Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis all won for their leading and supporting roles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)