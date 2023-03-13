All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 58 34 14 8 2 78 173 160 Hershey 57 34 16 5 2 75 168 148 Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176 Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165 Lehigh Valley 59 31 22 3 3 68 181 177 Bridgeport 58 27 23 7 1 62 186 195 Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 173 185 WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 59 40 16 2 1 83 205 176 Utica 58 29 21 6 2 66 176 174 Syracuse 56 28 20 5 3 64 196 180 Rochester 56 27 24 4 1 59 186 192 Laval 58 24 24 7 3 58 205 211 Belleville 59 25 27 6 1 57 188 214 Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 57 31 16 7 3 72 207 167 Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164 Manitoba 57 31 19 4 3 69 177 175 Iowa 59 28 22 5 4 65 175 177 Rockford 58 27 22 5 4 63 176 190 Chicago 56 25 26 3 2 55 168 193 Grand Rapids 58 24 27 4 3 55 163 211 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 60 42 15 3 0 87 216 152 Coachella Valley 55 38 11 4 2 82 203 147 Abbotsford 60 33 21 2 4 72 197 179 Colorado 58 31 20 4 3 69 166 157 Ontario 58 30 23 4 1 65 179 168 Bakersfield 57 27 26 2 2 58 174 181 Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196 San Jose 57 24 28 1 4 53 160 193 Henderson 59 22 32 0 5 49 157 174 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Providence 5, Hershey 3

Toronto 6, Rochester 3

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 1

Iowa 4, Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Utica 2

Calgary 4, Ontario 3

Coachella Valley 6, Texas 3

Colorado 2, Abbotsford 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.