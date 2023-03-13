English Premier League GP W D L GF GA Pts Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62 25 66 Man City 27 19 4 4 67 25 61 Man United 26 15 5 6 41 35 50 Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49 37 48 Newcastle 25 11 11 3 37 18 44 Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47 29 42 Brighton 24 11 6 7 45 31 39 Fulham 27 11 6 10 38 37 39 Brentford 25 9 11 5 40 33 38 Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27 26 37 Aston Villa 26 10 5 11 32 39 35 Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 21 33 27 Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20 37 27 Nottingham Forest 26 6 8 12 21 47 26 Everton 27 6 7 14 20 38 25 Leicester 26 7 3 16 37 46 24 West Ham 26 6 6 14 24 34 24 Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25 51 24 Leeds 26 5 8 13 31 42 23 Southampton 26 6 4 16 20 41 22
___Sunday, March 5
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2
Liverpool 7, Man United 0Monday, March 6
Brentford 3, Fulham 2Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 3
Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1Sunday, March 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1Wednesday, March 15
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle, 4 p.m.Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.Sunday, March 19
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppdEngland Championship GP W D L GF GA Pts Burnley 36 23 11 2 71 28 80 Sheffield United 36 20 7 9 56 32 67 Middlesbrough 36 19 6 11 64 41 63 Luton Town 36 16 12 8 44 34 60 Blackburn 36 18 4 14 41 41 58 Millwall 36 16 9 11 46 38 57 Norwich 36 16 7 13 51 40 55 West Brom 36 15 9 12 46 38 54 Coventry 36 14 11 11 42 35 53 Sunderland 36 14 10 12 51 43 52 Watford 36 13 12 11 41 39 51 Preston 36 13 11 12 32 38 50 Bristol City 36 12 12 12 45 43 48 Stoke 36 13 7 16 47 44 46 Hull 36 12 10 14 41 49 46 Reading 36 13 5 18 38 55 44 Swansea 36 11 10 15 48 55 43 Birmingham 36 11 9 16 41 47 42 QPR 36 11 9 16 37 52 42 Rotherham 36 9 13 14 40 49 40 Cardiff 36 10 8 18 27 40 38 Blackpool 36 7 11 18 33 53 32 Huddersfield 36 8 8 20 30 52 32 Wigan 36 7 11 18 31 57 32
___Tuesday, March 7
Huddersfield 0, Bristol City 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 1, Wigan 0Friday, March 10
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0
Burnley 3, Wigan 0
Coventry 1, Hull 1
Preston 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Watford 0
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0Sunday, March 12
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.Saturday, March 18
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.England League One GP W D L GF GA Pts Sheffield Wednesday 34 23 8 3 61 22 77 Plymouth 36 22 8 6 63 41 74 Ipswich 36 20 12 4 70 31 72 Barnsley 34 20 6 8 55 29 66 Derby 36 18 10 8 59 35 64 Bolton 37 18 9 10 51 30 63 Wycombe 35 17 6 12 48 34 57 Shrewsbury 36 16 7 13 47 39 55 Peterborough 35 17 3 15 55 45 54 Portsmouth 35 13 12 10 46 41 51 Exeter 35 12 10 13 47 45 46 Lincoln 35 9 18 8 33 35 45 Bristol Rovers 35 12 9 14 50 56 45 Port Vale 36 12 8 16 36 50 44 Fleetwood Town 36 10 13 13 37 38 43 Charlton 35 10 12 13 46 47 42 Cheltenham 36 11 7 18 29 46 40 Burton Albion 34 10 8 16 42 63 38 Oxford United 36 9 9 18 38 48 36 Accrington Stanley 34 8 11 15 29 52 35 Morecambe 36 7 12 17 35 57 33 Milton Keynes Dons 36 9 6 21 32 54 33 Cambridge United 36 8 6 22 27 57 30 Forest Green 36 5 8 23 28 69 23
___Tuesday, March 7
Barnsley 3, Portsmouth 1
Wycombe 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Derby 1Saturday, March 11
Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0
Bolton 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0
Oxford United 2, Derby 3
Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 3:45 p.m.Saturday, March 18
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.England League Two GP W D L GF GA Pts Leyton Orient 35 21 9 5 46 22 72 Carlisle 35 18 10 7 58 35 64 Stevenage 34 18 9 7 49 31 63 Northampton 35 16 12 7 48 33 60 Stockport County 36 17 8 11 49 31 59 Bradford 35 16 11 8 43 30 59 Salford 36 16 8 12 54 41 56 Mansfield Town 33 16 7 10 54 43 55 Sutton United 36 15 10 11 40 39 55 Barrow 36 15 7 14 38 41 52 Doncaster 35 15 5 15 38 46 50 Swindon 34 13 10 11 45 38 49 Tranmere 36 13 9 14 35 35 48 Walsall 34 10 14 10 36 32 44 AFC Wimbledon 35 10 12 13 37 41 42 Grimsby Town 33 11 9 13 36 41 42 Crewe 34 9 15 10 33 43 42 Newport County 35 9 12 14 34 41 39 Gillingham 35 9 11 15 23 37 38 Colchester 36 9 8 19 31 43 35 Harrogate Town 36 8 11 17 41 54 35 Hartlepool 36 6 12 18 38 64 30 Crawley Town 34 7 8 19 37 58 29 Rochdale 36 6 7 23 29 53 25
___Tuesday, March 7
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 2
Walsall 0, Bradford 0
Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0Friday, March 10
Crewe 4, Salford 3Saturday, March 11
Barrow 0, Sutton United 0
Colchester 0, Stockport County 1
Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0
Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 1, Bradford 1
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Carlisle 2Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.Saturday, March 18
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.